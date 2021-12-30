In December 2021 Dory’s Diary column returned at the request of the readers after a year of my retirement. I’m glad to be back.
First, though, there is some unfinished business:
I never found out who left the UPRR calendar last January but thank you. I’ve certainly enjoyed it all year.
My 95th birthday was last September and my Nevada “kids” ran an ad in the newspaper asking folks to send me a birthday card, which they did. The folks out there sent 212 greetings that gave me one of my best ever birthdays along with the surprise visits of my families from out of town.
It took me clear into December to send my hand-written thanks in an unsteady hand, but it was a joyful task. Unfortunately there were a number of cards without return addresses or names which necessarily remain unanswered. My regrets to each of them via this column. How wonderfully loved I have felt by each and every one.
When you try to jump from September over Thanksgiving to December, then to the New Year it is a pretty good leap.
A New Year’s basically unblemished calendar hangs before me as I look into 2022 knowing that its pages will soon look just like the ones of the old year. I will have good intentions but the path will be strewn with the undone, the regrets, the plans that will go awry.
We used to be urged to make a list of resolutions but I learned early in life that it is almost impossible to obtain if one sets the goals too high. I’ve looked at last year when answering birthday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas greetings as they all ran into one and still overhung into the new year. Now I must tidy up the undone but it is too late, actually, or I will miss out on all that the new moments present.
Picking up the pieces of the old year, the December column was difficult to write because it began with the Day of Infamy and ended with the joy of Christmas but there was no room for any in-betweens of memory. We must skip ahead as though those days never existed.
I thought how to mention back to the 1940s when folks in the Bustle & Bows and then the 1960s Star Promenaders square dance clubs nicknamed me Dory by lifting out “o-t-h” from Dorothy by which I then named my column Dory’s Diary. I also thought about the kindnesses of people in our most trying times and what I could do to make life better, but I have to admit that my biggest success was in fitting the last piece into my annual jigsaw puzzle with great satisfaction.
This jigsaw puzzle is one I work faithfully every year at Christmas-time being called “The Morning After the Day Before Christmas” with an open-faced house of many rooms and displays what could be going on in the various rooms as well as Santa and his reindeer on the roof. I found the puzzle in a yard sale many years ago and have never tired of it. It touches the core of how we each must feel at one time or another in the busyness or should I say dizzyness life often presents. The puzzle was put out in 1984 and portrays the lighter side of the holiday season when the tension is broken by a good laugh and moves us away from the hustle and bustle to the real meaning of the word.
With the New Year now before us we move on forward to face the good and the bad that will come with it as it has always done so even in memory of long ago.
Things will be left undone, kind words left unspoken, and good intentions still just that when the promising years so quickly join those of the past.
So, now I have only one New Year’s Resolution that still stands year by year. “Take one day at a time and try to make the most of it.”
