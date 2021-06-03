The La Grande girls basketball team is off to an undefeated start through three games after a 62-32 victory at Nixyaawii.
The Tigers are averaging just under 64 points per game and holding their opponents to a meager 24 points per contest.
Up next for La Grande is two more road games before finishing the rest of the season at home. The Tigers have a day off before they travel to face Nyssa on Tuesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. La Grande defeated Nyssa 63-25 in the opening game of the season on Thursday, May 20.
Joseph boys knock off Cove in high scoring affair
Joseph defeated Cove by a score of 71-63 on Tuesday, June 1 to improve to 5-1 on the season. After a tough loss on the road to Union, the Eagles bounced back to put another tally in the win column.
Joseph’s Chase Murray led all scorers with 28 points while Mason Ferre added 17. Tee Ledbetter put up an admirable scoring night for Cove, scoring 26 points in the losing effort.
Cove will play again on Saturday, June 5, at home against Griswold in the team’s season finale, while Joesph has a week off before playing Pine Eagle on the road on Tuesday, June 8.
La Grande boys drop road game at Nixyaawii
Nixyaawii defeated La Grande 77-41 to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season. La Grande's offense had been averaging just over 77 points per game heading into the matchup.
Nixyaawii is a perfect 4-0 on the season and is set to host Union on Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. The Tigers will head to Nyssa on Thursday, June 3, for the third contest of a four-game road trip.
Powder Valley girls beat Imbler in defensive juggernaut
The Badgers improved to 2-1 on the season with a 40-9 victory at home against the Panthers of Imbler.
Powder Valley bounced back after a tough loss to Faith Bible the week before to get back in the win column. The Badgers are set to play again on Wednesday, June 2 on the road at Baker at 6 p.m.
Imbler falls to 0-3 on the year but will look to bounce back on Thursday, June 3, on the road against Union. That is the second of three straight road games before the Panthers finish their season at home against Powder Valley and Enterprise.
Powder boys beat Imbler to notch first win of the year
Cole Martin and Justin Ash both scored 12 points as the Badgers overcame the Imbler Panthers 54-30.
Imbler falls to 0-3 on the year while Powder Valley improves to 1-3.
