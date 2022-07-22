LIFE-HOME-LAWN-TORN-OUT-LA

Portrait of Seriina Covarrubias at her home in Altadena on Monday, June 27, 2022 in Altadena, California. Covarrubias replaced her once green lawn with California natives, a stone pond water catchment area and an array of drought tolerant plants. 

 Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times-TNS

LOS ANGELES — Even here, in the scorching summer heat of Altadena, California, Seriina Covarrubias' front yard feels cool and inviting under the dappled shade of a magnificent elm tree.

"I thought it was going to take longer for a natural habitat to materialize," Covarrubias says of her two-year-old garden, which is filled with fragrant coastal scrub.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.