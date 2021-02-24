210225_lgo_news_local_Loso
LA GRANDE— Eastern Oregon University’s Loso Hall has been closed to the public since mid March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the 31-year-old building is later reopened community residents will find a renovated structure which inspires and intrigues — a site where people with mobility issues will enjoy new freedom and technology will add a touch of theater magic.
Both will be a credit to $5.5 million of
renovation work at Loso Hall performing arts building, a project which started in July of 2020, and is nearing its final act.
“Most of the work will be completed by April,’’ said Jon Fowler, project superintendent for Kirby Nagelhout Construction, the general contractor for the Loso Hall remodeling work which is being funded by the sale of state bonds.
Many of the renovations being completed focus on boosting accessibility to Loso Hall’s McKenzie and Schwarz theaters. At McKenzie Theatre an elevator is being installed which will take the physically challenged to the upper level of its first tier of seating. This will give people who normally only get to see performances at stage level, a chance to see productions from a higher perspective, Fowler said.
Those with mobility issues will be able to watch performances at one of several spacious sites designed to accommodate wheelchairs and their companions. Space for a total of six wheelchairs will be available. Creating space for viewing sites within the theater’s regular seating area was a heavyweight task.
“We had to remove 40,000 pounds of concrete,’’ Fowler said.
Another McKenzie accessibility addition involved the installation of wide pathways leading to the stage at the two first-floor side entrances. The pathways which will it far easier for people with mobility issues to get to the stage
At Schwarz Theatre accessibility is also getting a dramatic boost for its stage has been made level with the floor. Both its doors now open to a flat floor, one even with the height of the stage. Previously the seating area was sloped and above the stage.
Renovation work in Schwarz Theatre also involves the addition of a motorized turntable stage. This is a controlled platform that can be rotated to alter sets during performances.
“it will make it possible to change scenes quickly,’’ said EOU theater professor Mike Heather.
The turntable will allow actors to be in scenes where they will be walking in place while appearing to trek long distances as sets representing different regions circle past.
Heather said he believes Schwarz Theatre may be the only one in Eastern Oregon with a turntable stage. Such turntables are normally only found in theaters in much larger areas.
Other renovation work includes the installation of cameras and viewing screens making it possible for people to see productions throughout Loso Hall. For example, if a performance at McKenzie Theatre is sold out people will be able to view it live on a large screen in Schwarz Theatre.
Operating the lighting and curtains at McKenzie Theatre will also be much easier because of technological upgrades being made at Loso. Previously all the theater’s curtains had to be lowered and raised by hand, a challenging process because of their weight. Now this can be done electronically with the push of a button, Fowler said.
“A curtain can be lowered (electronically) in 24 seconds,’’ Fowler said.
Heat sensors are in place which mean curtains to be lowered automatically in case of a fire, preventing it from spreading.
.
Altering sound and lighting during productions will also be much easier for it will be done to be done with Smartphones due to electronic upgrades. The process of installing technology to make this possible has involved the installation of an extensive amount of new wiring encased in protective pipes.
“We added miles and miles of conduit,’’ Fowler said.
Adding this wiring in a manner in which the conduit is out of sight while keeping the integrity of Loso Hall intact was an enormous challenge.
“That has been the hardest part (of the renovation process),’’ Fowler said. “It (determining how to best install the wiring) kept me up at night.’’
Additional renovation work has involved upgrading Loso Hall’s aging infrastructure, including its heating, cooling and ventilation systems.
Much of the remodeling has been while classes have been taught at EOU. David Moore, EOU’s capital projects manager, credits Nagelhout Construction with doing a good job of doing its work in an unobtrusive manner which did not impact classes being taught at Loso Hall during fall and winter terms.
“We never received any complaints from professors,’’ Moore said.
The capital projects manager said many on campus in the community are anxious to see the Loso Hall upgrades.
“There is some excitement building for sure,’’ Moore said.
