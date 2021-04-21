210422_lgo_news_risk
UNION — Union County received encouraging news on the COVID-19 front April 20.
The Oregon Health Authority announced that on April 23 Union County will move from the moderate to the lower COVD-19 risk category because of declining infection rates. The lower risk category means that restrictions will be loosened for businesses, offices, social gatherings and more.
Suzannah Moore-Hemann, director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, is among those who greeted the news with enthusiasm.
“This is very exciting for our businesses,’’ Moore-Hemann said,.
Moore-Hemann also said. the news is encouraging because it means that Union County’s public health picture is improving. She said lower infection rates mean there is less stress on Grande Ronde Hospitals and health care facilities.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage is delighted because of how being in the the lower risk category will assist merchants,
“I’m super happy for businesses,’’ Beverage said, noting that she hopes this will help merchants recover from some of the losses they suffered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county commissioner believes falling infection rates reflect how people are following social distancing rules and wearing masks.
“They are respectful of each other,’’ Beverage said.
Cody Guentert, the owner of Brother Bear Cafe, said one of the aspects of the lower risk level he likes is allowing up to eight people to bet at a table together indoors at restaurants. The current maximum is six people at a table. Guentert said a limit of six per table creates awkward situations .
He noted that recently his family was celebrating a birthday in La Grande local restaurant, but the party of eight had to sit at two separate tables because of the six person limit.
Guentert also likes how the lower risk limit category allows people from up to four households to gather in homes, double the current limit of two houses. He said this will make it easier for more than just families to meet in each other’s homes. He feels good overall about the switch to lower risk.
“I’m happy, this is exciting,’’ Guentert said.
Arturo Escamilla, co-owner of Raul’s Taqueria, said being in the lower risk category will help his business.
“I’m happy that we are moving forward,’’ Excamilla said.
Sue Memmott, the manager of Globe Furniture, is also encouraged.
“It will put smiles of people’s faces. We are moving in the right direction,’’ Memmott said.
John Howard, the owner of John J. Howard and Associates, said the drop in infection rates is a credit in large part to the number of people who have been vaccinated in Union County. He said the development of COVID-19 vaccines is an enormous credit to the many people who part in trials for them.
“They are the real heroes,’’ Howard said.
Howard encourages everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine, He said he cannot understand why some people are reluctant to get vaccine shots considering that vaccinations have been successful in stopping the spread of dreaded diseases including measles, polio and chicken pox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.