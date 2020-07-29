Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen said that having a deputy based in Union will allow his agency to be more proactive.
He explained that the deputy will be able to establish relationships in the community so that people would feel more at ease coming forward with information which would help the deputy prevent problems. For example, if someone sees youths under 16 driving in Union and a few minutes later spots a deputy they will be more likely to alert the law enforcement officer who then can find the drivers and address the issue, possibly preventing an accident. Today if people see this they have to call the sheriff’s office to get it addressed, something some may be less likely to do.
“It (having a deputy in town) saves a step,’’ Rasmussen said.
He also said that the deputy could be proactive in using input from the public received in person to stop the distribution of illegal drugs if they are told of a location where this is occurring.
“Drug overdoses might be prevented,’’ Rasmussen said.
The sheriff also said that having a deputy in town will also help in emergencies when someone is needed to do CPR or if there is a rescue situation.
Rasmussen said he will want the law enforcement officer assigned to Union to be someone who people feel at comfortable talking with.
“I want the deputy to be approachable and easy to interact with,’’ Rasmussen said. “Someone people will say ‘Hey, can you help me with this problem?’’
