The victim of a fall in southeast in Union County on Saturday, May 14, was transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, via the Life Flight Network helicopter. The patient was driven from the accident site to the helicopter by ambulance. The helicopter could not land at the accident location because of rough terrain.
LA GRANDE — A 41-year-old La Grande man suffered serious injuries in a fall from a rock outcropping in southeast Union County this weekend.
The victim slipped and fell about 150 vertical feet from the rock outcropping which was just off Merry-Go-Round Road, 6.5 miles southeast of Catherine Creek State Park, on Saturday, May 14, said Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora. The victim was later flown by a Life Flight Network helicopter to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Vora, said the patient is expected to recover from his injuries.
The victim was with a group of all terrain vehicle riders which rode off Merry-Go-Round Road and then up to a viewpoint. There the man got off his ATV and later fell off the outcropping.
The accident was called into Union County’s dispatch soon afterward at 4:41 p.m. Eight Union County Search and Rescue volunteers, Vora, Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, three Sheriff’s Office deputies, ambulances with the La Grande Fire and Union fire departments, an individual U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, and a Life Flight Network helicopter soon arrived to conduct the rescue.
First responders set up a low angle rope system which a Stokes litter basket was tied too. The patient was placed in the basket and pulled up a steep 500-foot slope.
“It was the equivalent of pulling somebody up a ski slope,’’ Vora said.
Once up the slope the individual was transported in an ambulance to a Life Flight helicopter, a drive which took about 10 minutes. The helicopter’s pilot was not able to land closer to the accident scene because of rugged terrain.
Vora said the rescue was successful due in large part to the assistance of volunteer first responders.
“If it had not been for their help we would not have had the same outcome in the same time period,’’ Vora said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.