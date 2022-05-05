SALEM — Hunters don’t have much more time to apply for a controlled or premium hunt this fall.
The deadline to apply is May 15. If you apply at a license agent, the deadline depends on the store hours. The online licensing system for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will accept applications up to 11:59 p.m. on May 15.
Applications cost $8 per hunt series (buck deer, antlerless deer, elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat), and applicants must have an annual hunting license.
Among significant changes this year, archery elk hunting in 13 units and three subunits in the Blue Mountains shift from general to controlled seasons. And for the second straight year, all archery hunting for deer is controlled in Eastern Oregon.
Details are available in the big game hunting regulations, which are available at https://myodfw.com/
Here are some tips for applying for a controlled hunt:
• Use group purchase. One person can apply for an entire hunting party and for their family and friends.
• Double-check regulations before applying. Even if you’ve applied for the same hunt for years, check your hunt number and be sure the hunt hasn’t changed.
• Don’t wait until the last minute. ODFW offices are closed so staff will not be available to help customers by phone or email during the weekend. If you wait until the last weekend and have problems with your online account, ODFW recommends you visit a license agent to make your purchase.
• Be sure to apply for a premium hunt — deer, elk and pronghorn antelope tags with a four-month season (Aug. 1-Nov. 30) and any-sex bag limit. Everyone has an equal chance to draw these tags (including non-residents). Premium tags are additional meaning you can also hunt a controlled or general season.
Hunters have until June 1 to change their hunt choice if they’ve already applied.
As of May 1, 164,706 controlled hunt applications have been sold. In 2021, a total of 526,361 controlled hunt applications were received with most applications coming in the last week before the deadline.
“We again urge hunters to not wait until the last minute this year,” said Jeannine Smith, ODFW licensing services manager. “The majority of applications come in during the last few days before the deadline and our hold and email response times peak.”
Big game herds fared well over the winter, as the mild weather resulted in little over-winter morality. But severe drought conditions are exacerbating poor habitat conditions for mule deer resulting in some emergency tag reductions.
If you have problems with your online account, call Licensing at (503) 947-6101 or email odfw.websales@odfw.oregon.gov.
