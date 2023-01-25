LIFE-HEALTH-SHOVELING-DANGERS-DMT

For those with heart disease, shoveling snow is best left for others to do. 

Shoveling and digging out after a heavy snowfall can be a good workout for most people; but for those with heart disease, shoveling is best left for others to do.

Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist says she encourages exercising but the combination of cold weather and strenuous exercise puts extra strain on your heart, and can trigger a heart attack.

