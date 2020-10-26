PLOWING SNOW FROM LA GRANDE’S ROADS
Alex McHaddad said that if elected mayor he would push to get the city to change its snow removal policy. He would work to require the public works department to promptly remove snow every time the depth on the city roads reaches two inches. McHaddad said initially the standard would be 2 inches on arterial routes and those for emergency routes and 4 inches on other La Grande streets. He would eventually like the standard to be two inches throughout the city. The current rule states that plowing is to start when the snow level reaches six inches.
McHaddad said he has a first hand understanding of the importance of the need for the change he is proposing after suffering a broken foot for which he wore a medical boot. He said while driving to work in La Grande during a recent winter he had a frightening thought. McHaddad realized that if he was in a line of vehicles going up a hill and there was an accident resulting in vehicles sliding down into his car, he would not be able to get out of his vehicle and escape to safety since he could not walk on the then snow-covered road, with his broken foot.
The mayoral candidate said plowing every time the snow level reaches two inches would cost the city more money. However, he believes steps can be taken to obtain the funding. McHaddad said money could be raised in part by lifting the franchise fee the city’s public works department must pay to the city so that it would have more money for snow plowing
“The city needs to stop taxing itself and keep that money in public works so that
the department has more resources to keep the public safe during the winter,’’ McHaddad said.
Should the funding be obtained, he would work to get the city’s snow removal policy amended so that it would be in effect starting at the end of 2021.
LA GRANDE’S HOMELESS ISSUE
McHaddad believes La Grande needs a permanent homeless shelter.
“It should be one that allows people without housing to get through tough times and start over, no matter the cause of the housing loss,’’ McHaddad said.
He said that the shelter should offer counseling and job training for those who need it to get their lives back on track. McHaddad believes this could best be done with the help of a non profit organization, one which could be funded via grants obtained with the assistance of the city of La Grande and Union County. He said that funding could also be obtained with the assistance of donations of churches and other community groups. They mayoral candidate said the shelter could be staffed by volunteers, “people willing to build relationships with their homeless neighbors.’’
The root causes of homelessness need to be addressed, McHaddad said, especially the region’s deteriorating economy. He traces this to the collapse of the timber industry three decades ago, one which resulted in numerous mills being shut down in Eastern Oregon. This robbed an entire generation of people of the opportunity to advance into family wage jobs. McHaddad said Union County must draw in new industry to fill the void.
“Union County needs a new anchor industry that brings family wage jobs generating wealth that can be reinvested into the community,’’ McHaddad said.
The candidate, prior to the pandemic, suggested that La Grande strive to draw in firms offering high tech jobs like computer programing and web development. However, McHaddad has since changed his mind, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically expanded the type of jobs people are willing to do remotely. He believes steps should be taken to draw in more individuals who are willing to work remotely.
“The city needs to position itself as an attractive destination for remote work, thereby growing the economy and reducing the local causes of poverty,’’ McHaddad said.
One way this could be done, he said, is by upgrading the quality of internet service available.
PARTISANSHIP
McHaddad is convinced that partisanship should have a place on the La Grande City Council election front.
“I believe it is important for all candidates to be honest with voters, rather
than hide personal beliefs that they believe may cause them to lose support. 2020 is an election
that will define the country’s soul. It will be won by those who do not hide who they are from
voters.’’
McHaddad said that although the mayor’s position is nonpartisan, he has regularly advertised his endorsement b the Union County Republican Party.
“I am advertising my endorsement by the party because I believe there is an electoral
advantage, but the advantage is two-fold: voters who usually support candidates nominated by the Republican Party will be more
likely to support my campaign, and voters will know who I am and who is supporting me,’’ McHaddad said.
The mayor candidate said the latter is more important to him because he said the increasing polarization of American politics is causing a dangerous amount of division.
“I am convicted to advertise my endorsement
by the Republican Party not just because I want conservatives to vote for me, but because I do
not wish to gain a single vote by hiding who I am from voters,’’ McHaddad said.
LA GRANDE’S ROADS
McHaddad said that he has a first hand understanding of the condition of La Grande’s roads because of his job as executive director of the Blue Mountain Translator District, which provides over the air television signals to Union and Baker county residences.
McHaddad’s responsibilities include conducting an annual antenna census for the BMTD, during which he drives on all of La Grande’s roads. He said that while doing this has found that the further he gets from Adams Avenue the worse the roads get. This issue could be best addressed, McHaddad said, by having the city publish online a schedule of expected road repairs. This would not only allow citizens to know when streets will be repaired but also which are not on the list so they can let the city council know where there are problems which need to be addressed.
