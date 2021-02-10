210206_lgo_news_local_BMTD
LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District, which provides over the air television signals in Union and Baker counties, will not be losing its executive director, at least not in the near future.
Alex McHaddad, executive director of the BMTD since July of 2017, told the organization’s board at its Feb. 9 meeting that he will not be resigning. McHaddad had announced on Feb. 2 that he intended to resign Feb. 16 so that he could pursue new career opportunities. McHaddad told The Observer though on Feb. 7 that he would reconsider his decision to step down if the BMTD Board voted not to accept his resignation at its Feb. 9 meeting.
The board did not accept McHaddad’s resignation at the meeting. In a vote on a motion not to accept his resignation, the board voted 2-0 for the motion, with two members abstaining. The vote was one short of the number needed for the motion to pass. All votes by the BMTD’s board need three votes for passage since it has five positions.
McHaddad told the board that because the board did not accept his resignation, he will remain as the BMTD’s executive director.
“For the time being I will rescind my decision,’’ McHaddad said.
He said that because the council is deadlocked on its decision over whether or not to accept his resignation, he said it would be best to maintain the status quo until a decision is reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.