210520_lgo_news_local_med2_degree
Submitted photo
Jessica Roberts is shown wearing a ‘short white coat’ upon entering Western University of Health Sciences in 2016. Medical students are issued short coats as a symbolic gesture when they start at Western and later receive something emblematic of a full coat. Roberts is shown with her mother Sheryln, right, sister Jordyn and father Jess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.