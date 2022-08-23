I came to the mountain hoping to earn a view, one which refreshed my affinity for the wild places where people rarely go, places where I’m more likely to see a bear track than a Snickers wrapper.
Indeed I couldn’t see a soul.
(Or a Snickers wrapper.)
But as I stood atop Silver Butte, at the edge of the North Fork John Day Wilderness, it was not the expanse of untamed country that captivated me, stretching to the hazy horizon of August.
It was something at my feet, an ode not to the forests or the mountains or the river for which this place is known, but a tribute to two people.
In a place distinguished by the absence of humanity, it was this small slab of granite, a wholly human gesture, that defined my first visit.
And it is, I suspect, what I will remember long after the details of Silver Butte’s vista have dissipated.
I hope I can someday honor the memory of my parents in a manner as poignant as the three sons of Hugh S. McKenzie and Helen J. Raymond managed.
The memorial to the Pendleton couple lies atop one of the foundation piers for the fire lookout that once stood on this 6,191-foot summit.
According to the engravings, it was laid here in 1998. The memorial honors Hugh and Helen, who were married in Pendleton in 1920. Hugh died in 1973, Helen in 1984.
Besides that biographical information the marker bears these inscriptions as a brief history of this region:
“Gold Mining 1862-1954.”
“Fire Lookout 1935-1979.”
“NFJD Wilderness 1984.”
The last documents the year Congress passed a bill that created or expanded more than 10 wilderness areas in Oregon, including the new North Fork John Day.
I have found a few other memorials in similarly unexpected places, and in each case I felt a powerful emotion as I read the words.
The setting affected me, I think, as much as the sentiment.
Reading the epitaphs among the rows of a cemetery, such as Baker City’s fine Mount Hope, can be a memorable experience, too.
But a decidedly different one, it seems to me.
When I stroll among the gravestones I feel the accumulated weight of so many lives, the great sorrow when they were concluded, and the comfort that we feel when we visit those we will always mourn.
But placing a memorial in a spot such as Silver Butte, where comparatively few people will ever see it, strikes me as a particularly meaningful expression of love.
It’s as though the survivors, in addition to a traditional remembrance, felt compelled to also pay homage in a place far more personal than the comparably crowded confines of a cemetery.
This is a more permanent and tangible version, I suppose, of spreading someone’s ashes in a favorite site.
As I stood on the summit with my wife, Lisa, and our kids, Olivia and Max, I pondered the setting.
I thought of the many hundreds of days that have passed since the memorial was set in its bed of mortar, how many times the sun has risen over the Elkhorns, how many times it has dropped below the horizon, and almost always with no one to see the fiery spectacle, no sound save for the wind.
I imagined the flakes of snow from the first great autumn storm, whisking across the words and then beginning to stick, filling in the tiny valleys left by the engraver’s tools and then, inevitably, covering the slab itself.
I wondered whether any elk hunters have ever come here, in the snowy chill of November, and not known the memorial was there.
It was a strange sensation, somber but also inspiring.
I felt a twinge of sadness, that such a beautiful tribute is so little known, so infrequently seen and appreciated.
Yet I recognized too that it is a wonderful thing, that the memory of two people, long-lived and well-loved, lingers on this lonely knoll. It seemed to me that their presence, these two who I never met, is palpable. A traveler who makes it to this remote spot is not truly alone.
It was hot there on Silver Butte, on a sunny August afternoon. But of course a place is no good for a fire lookout if it is cloaked by a dense forest. We didn’t stay long.
I was glad we had come.
The North Fork John Day is nothing like its fellow wilderness, the Eagle Cap. They are in many ways opposites. The Eagle Cap is mostly an alpine wilderness, boasting a larger share of Oregon’s 9,000-foot peaks than any other range, richly endowed with deep cold lakes and canyons excised by glacial ice and high passes where the views take in three states.
The North Fork John Day, and in particular the largest of its four units, which includes Silver Butte, is much lower, mainly below 6,000 feet, and distinguished not by limpid lakes and sculpted peaks of granite and limestone but by forests and its namesake river.
Although the wilderness doesn’t quite include Silver Butte.
The dirt road that leads almost all the way to the summit — you have to hike a few hundred yards — follows a narrow corridor, less than a quarter-mile wide, that pierces for several miles into the wilderness. At Silver Butte the nonwilderness section expands to a roughly rectangular chunk, rather like the lollipop at the end of its stick.
From the lookout site you have an overview of much of the 85,000-acre unit of the wilderness, which in all covers about 121,000 acres.
(The three other units are Tower Mountain to the north, Baldy Creek to the east, and Greenhorn to the south.)
We parked a couple miles short of Silver Butte, since we were there to hike.
The access road — Umatilla National Forest Road 5225 — passes several trails between its start at Road 52, the paved Blue Mountain Scenic Byway, and its end near Silver Butte.
One of those paths, which starts near the lookout site, drops more than 2,000 feet to the North Fork John Day River at the mouth of Granite Creek.
Road 5225 also runs through a classic mountain grassland — Moon Meadow.
This is ideal backpacking country, the network of trails making possible all manner of loops and routes.
