Three hours bent over a pair of 30-year-old Adirondack chairs challenges my arthritic back. It’s a somber February afternoon when exhaled breath shows. Stocking cap, flannel-lined jeans, wool shirt, insulated down vest, and leather gloves ward off chill. The vibration whine of my Dewalt palm sander clashes with the overhead honk of Canada geese. Wispy clouds of sawdust settle on the driveway. It has been a week since Mom passed away in her sleep, a recording of bird songs playing softly from a nearby iPad.
Find something to do that occupies your mind, I tell myself, preferably in an outdoor setting where your senses are challenged. Distraction can be an effective remedy for bereavement. Of all household items left for me and my siblings to arm wrestle over, it was not expensive wildlife art or the baby grand piano, but these vintage oak chairs I coveted. Certain memories and objects are forever connected.
“I’d give them a light sanding and a coat of tung oil,” my woodworking-savvy brother-in-law advised when I shared restoration plans for the Adirondack chairs. Like Mom, the chairs gathered weather from time spent outdoors, but held their age well.
Not a single oak board is bowed or warped. However, the edge of one vertical stave benefits from a bead of glue where a brass screw split vertical grain. Tightening loose screws (53 in each chair) requires less than half a turn of a Phillips. A go-over of exposed surfaces with 100-grit sandpaper removes burrs, water marks, and darkened wood where friends and family rested their backsides.
The history of Adirondack chairs reaches back more than a century when a Massachusetts native, Thomas Lee, developed his “Westport chair.” Unlike modern versions of the same design, he crafted the high back and slanted seat from a single plank of knotless wood, usually hemlock. Nowadays the seat and back of these classic chairs showcase smaller slats to make for easier construction.
Quality Adirondack chairs made from hardwoods such as teak or oak can bend your pocketbook as much as $1,500 a pair in today’s market. The high oil content of these fine woods is more resistant to rot and mildew than chairs constructed from lighter-weight cedar and Douglas-fir. Call me a snob, but I am not a fan of recycled plastic or “polywood” Adirondack chairs. Although considered environmentally friendly, they lack character.
A pair of redwood-stain Adirondack chairs built from scrap wood grace the deck of our family cabin four seasons a year. Arm rests and staves have been replaced multiple times. Half a dozen extra screws hold them together. Their backward lean resembles a recliner. Several years back, Uncle Chuck sat down with a bottle of beer in one hand and a ham sandwich in the other. The chair collapsed (I had neglected to bolt in the backrest.) and he landed flat on his back. His sandwich flew through the air, but he held onto his beer. What stories do Mom’s vintage oak chairs hold in their wood?
Two weeks after the first round of sanding, on a fine March morning when redwing blackbirds sing “conk-la-ree” along the banks of the Columbia River, I move to the front lawn to smooth weathered staves by hand. What should be a 45-minute job stretches to two hours when neighbors out for a walk stop to admire my handiwork. One hangs around long enough to tell a story about an Adirondack chair he crafted from discarded downhill skis. “I guessed the dimensions,” he said, “but it turned out OK.”
Muck like fine furniture destined for a place in the living room, I leave tangential and straight grain surfaces free to express their inner beauty. Gray tone will soak up tung oil and provide elegant contrast to the flecking and curly grain pattern of quarter-sawn pieces.
Back in early February, before I loaded the last Adirondack chair in my truck for transport from Mom’s back patio, I sat for a spell, looked up at passing clouds, and whispered to her kindred spirit. How many times did you sit in this same chair and watch hummingbirds sip sugar water from a feeder? Count goldfish in your small pond? Listen to the gurgle of the nearby creek and the serenade of song sparrows? Savor the sweet odor of blooming honeysuckle while resting in the company of family and friends?
This remarkable woman raised five children, journeyed to all corners of the world following a lengthy career as a classroom teacher, chalked up 700 birds on her life list, and left behind a rich personal legacy. Whose recent travel became restricted to pushing a walker from the living room couch to where a favorite Adirondack chair overlooked her backyard sanctuary for wildlife. Who at age 97 let go on her own terms before snowdrops and crocuses pushed through still frozen soil.
Although Mom stood only five foot two inches tall, I looked up to her all 71 years of my life. “Time heals all wounds,” she said when I cried on her shoulder as a child. Easy to say, but not so easy to do whenever someone dear to you departs this world.
The rattle bugle call of a northbound flock of sandhill cranes shakes me from my thoughts to signal spring. Is it possible the groundhog did not see his shadow after all? Another coat of tung oil and these beloved chairs will be ready for a new life. Once their glossy finish dries to showcase a rich glow of old-growth oak, I will find a proper sitting place. One where there is shade from hot sun, protection from rain and snow, and a rewarding view of nature’s pleasures.
Dennis Dauble is author of five books about fish and fishing, including his latest, Chasing Ghost Trout. Contact him at DennisDaubleBooks.com.
