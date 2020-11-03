201103_lgo_news_lg_cc_4
Incumbent Mary Ann Miesner will retain her position on the La Grande City Council.
Miesner defeated challenger Kristine Alf Rippee Tuesday in the race for Position 4. Miesner is leading 56.96% to 42.38% with 50 percent of the votes tallied.
“It feels good, I have four years to work on the things I spoke about in the campaign, ’’ said Miesner, a computer instructor for the Training and Employment Consortium.
She said it appears that almost everyone on the city council running for reelection will back, which pleases her.
“We work well together,’’ Miesner said.
Miesner has served on the council a total of 16 years in two stints, from 2000 to early 2015 and from early 2016 to the present. She earlier served a total of 19 years on the La Grande School Board.
Tuesday’s victor had words of praise for Rippee.
“I really want to thank Kristine for running and I hope she runs again,’’ Miesner said.”I think she could win, she is very qualified.’’
