Researchers have found that incorporating any variety of mushrooms into your daily diet will lower your risk of cancer by as much as 45%. How many mushrooms do you need to eat? The recommended amount is as few as two medium per day.

Mushrooms can be found in so many dishes, from omelets to stir-fries, that they're often overlooked. But mushrooms not only are versatile, they also provide a variety of health benefits ranging from brain health to cancer prevention. They're naturally low in sodium and fat, two things that can affect heart health by raising blood pressure.

There are more health-related reasons for eating these almost-magical fungi, including:

Kjersten Nett is a dietitian in Nutrition in Albert Lea and Austin, Minnesota.

