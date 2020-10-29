The latest article about a wolf shot and killed in late September in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest should have a broader viewpoint. Here is a perspective from the cattle industry.
A wolf was found dead, that is one thing. A follow-up release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife about how tragic this is, however, is out of line with the reality facing rural folks, some of whom have livestock, most of which are on private land year-round.
Large cash rewards from those who contribute nearly nothing annually for wildlife habitat or management, and are themselves funded by non-affected members and donors, does nothing to recognize the reality of living with wolves. Adding on top of that Turn In Poachers money and five preference points from the state to catch the shooter again ignores the reality we are forced to live with.
There is a reported annual growth in our region’s wolf population of 10-25% (12-30 wolves projected in 2020), along with a spread to nearly every corner of the state now. Nearly every producer in Northeast Oregon now is in an “Area of Known Wolf Activity.” We incur more expense and more stress now, even if there is not a kill or a state approved “confirmed” event. We have to prove that we are not attracting wolf activity and show we are doing everything possible to “prevent” wolf attacks. The true number of losses would be staggering if we really knew, just like if we knew the true number of wolves in our state.
The Wolf Conservation and Management Plan in place is and has been heavy on conservation since its first adoption. I testified then that the failures in other states are primarily due to failure of the managing agencies to acknowledge at times there must be lethal action (management) to stop ongoing negative behavior. The problem with being unresponsive, and truly unrealistic about the situation, is that credibility is lost and trust and confidence that objective decisions will lead to reasonable action is lost. Not acting when warranted leads to multiple packs around Oregon teaching a new set of pups every year that domestic livestock is an easy meal with little resistance and virtually no penalty. This is unacceptable. Shame on the pro-wolf crowd for encouraging the agencies to perpetuate this behavior.
Nobody wants to stand aside and watch or know their animals are being cruelly maimed before ultimately dying from being eaten alive or from shock. We all have animals in our lives and we all can agree about this.
We (pro-wolf and no-wolf) should demand responsive management not weighing so heavy on conservation that common sense is thrown out the window. If those groups and agencies are incapable of getting there, then you must know that if you do not manage them, we are being forced to, and will.
This is in no way a threat. It is just the reality forced upon good, salt-of-the-earth people.
