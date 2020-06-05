Crossing Ladd Creek near Hot Lake is becoming as easy as picking up a pair of binoculars to identify the abundant waterfowl at Ladd Marsh.
A bridge for ATVs and foot traffic recently built by Boy Scout Carter Perry is making it much easier for people to travel around the area. The footbridge is one of 15 to 20 in the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area and is one the best one can find anywhere, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Cathy Nowak.
“It is the Taj Mahal of footbridges,’’ Nowak said.
The features which impress her include its high arch.
“The arch will make it less likely to be washed out (when there is high water),’’ said Nowak, who works at the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area.
The bridge is proving to be a big help for people who use ATVs while spraying for weeds and doing other work at Ladd Marsh and assists those who hunt there.
“It makes it much easier and safer (for people to travel in the Ladd Marsh area),’’ Nowak said.
This bridge is especially helpful to people traveling around the area in the winter when snow and ice cover much of Ladd Creek, making it difficult to see it. Those walking in the area risk falling into the creek during the winter as a result, Nowak said. This wintertime risk is now greatly reduced by the bridge since it is t easy to see, even when it is snowy.
“It is very visible,’’ Nowak said of the span, which is about a mile northwest of Hot Lake Springs.
The bridge is made of pressure treated wood and concrete footings.
Perry made the bridge for his Eagle project.
Those who assisted Perry with the project include Miller’s Home Center, RC Mac, Inc., Oregon Trail Electric Co-op and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Perry, who will be a junior at La Grande High School this fall, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 516. He is the son of Shaye and Mary Perry.
Carter Perry has completed all of his requirements for his Eagle award. A Eagle court of honor ceremony has been postponed though because of COVID-19 social distancing rules which prohibit large gatherings. Eagle courts of honor are celebrations recognizing Boy Scouts who have attained Scouting’s highest rank.
