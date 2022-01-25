LA GRANDE — A new law passed in the 2021 legislative session in Oregon is now taking effect, and will automatically expunge juvenile arrest records of everyone who turns 18.
Senate Bill 575, otherwise known as the Youth Expunction Reform Act, saw wide support in the senate, passing 54-1 on Sept. 25, 2021, with the lone nay vote by Rep. Cedric Hayden of Oregon District 7.
Under this new law, notices will be sent to teenagers who have records with the juvenile department on their 18th birthday, notifying them of the expunction. The new law also does not affect convictions; only arrest records and other records relating to a juvenile's criminal record.
The new law is not retroactive — anyone who is already 18 or over will have to file a request with the juvenile department through existing application processes for expungement in order to get their record cleared.
"Choices have consequences, but at the same time when we're young — Lord knows I made enough of them when I was a kid that had some pretty negative consequences," said Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen. "I don't think they should be held over a kids head. Once they learn from their mistake and pay for the consequences, if they turn 18 and it goes away, I'm all for that."
Bowen speaks from experience — in his youth, he had received a citation for disorderly conduct in 1993. A framed record of that citation hangs in his office as a reminder that people can change course in life.
He said that most juvenile criminal cases can be addressed through education, structure and consequence at the home. If the home life of a juvenile does not provide those elements, then the juvenile department can provide them, he said. Bowen noted that it some serious crimes, like ones that victimize a person, should stick for a considerable amount of time, if not life in certain circumstances.
The new law does not affect records relating to serious crimes such as assault, manslaughter and other sexual or violent crimes. It also does not affect education transcripts or medical records not related to insanity pleas.
Under the new law, individuals with arrest records will be able to say that the arrest never happened. However they will still have records for any federal-level arrests, which operate on a different system.
That distinction is important for individuals in the system if they seek out careers with exhaustive background checks, such as public service or military careers. They may also face challenges when filling out a rental application.
According to a supporting testimony to the bill, a comprehensive analysis conducted by the Oregon Juvenile Department Directors' Association showed that the cost of this legislation will be $1.35 million annually.
"If a kid recognizes the error of his ways and grows up out of it," Bowen said, "then by all means, have a clean slate when you become an adult."
