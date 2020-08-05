Paper rockets have helped the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department launch a new summer activity, one whose popularity is climbing beyond expectations.
It is Summer Camp Take Home Kits, a program designed to make up for the summer day camps the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department has had to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It provides children with kits which are themed after the Parks and Recreation Department’s original day camp schedule for 2020.
“People are really getting excited about it,’’ said McKayla Nitz, recreation supervisor for the La Parks and Recreation Department.
The outdoors is the theme for this week and bags children have received have items for scavenger hunts. Engineering was the theme for last week when children picked up bags with rockets printed on cardstock with straws that were to be attached and then blown in to propel the objects.
The theme for the first week was arts and crafts. Children received bags packed with items including ones they can use for decorating masquerade masks and doing sand art projects
The items in the bags are prepared by Nitz and Jessie Wilson and Sean Crews, also of the Parks and Recreation Department each week. It is a process which takes about five hours.
About 40 bags are provided each week. The bags’ contents are designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. They can be picked at the Parks and Recreation Department office, 2402 Cedar St., on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Nitz said she initially planned to conduct the program for about two weeks but is extending it because of the response it has received.
“We will keep doing it as long as we can,’’ Nitz said. “We like to help the community and the kids.’’
