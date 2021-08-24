PORTLAND — Agricultural operations in Oregon have been significantly affected by wildfires and ongoing severe drought, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and ranchers recover.
Affected producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
“Production agriculture is vital to the state’s economy, and USDA stands ready to assist in the recovery from these wildfires and extreme drought conditions,” said Gloria Montano Greene, deputy undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “I assure you that USDA employees are working diligently to deliver FPAC’s extensive portfolio of disaster assistance programs and services to all impacted agricultural producers.”
Ranchers who lost livestock due to wildfire or extreme heat might be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program.
For both wildfire and drought recovery, the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program provides eligible producers with compensation for feed losses as well as water hauling expenses associated with transportation of water to livestock.
Ranchers might also be eligible for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for 2021 grazing losses due to drought. LFP benefits may be available for loss of grazing acres due to wildfires on federally managed lands on which a producer is prohibited, by a federal agency, from grazing normally permitted livestock.
Additionally, eligible orchardists and nursery tree growers may be eligible for cost-share assistance through the Tree Assistance Program to replant or rehabilitate eligible trees, bushes or vines lost during the drought.
USDA Service Centers in Northeastern Oregon:
• Baker City: 3990 Midway Drive, 541-523-7121 extension 106
• La Grande: 1910 Adams Ave., Suite 6, 541-963-4178
• Enterprise: 401 NE First St., Suite E, 541-426-4521
