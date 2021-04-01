In the spirit of April Fools’ Day, The Observer has an April Fools’ gag of its own inside the paper. Find that content, which contains numerous popular culture references, and send us an email or a message on Facebook with the name of the article and a list of the references. The person who lists the most correct responses wins a $20 gift certificate to the local restaurant of their choice. In the event more than one person gets them all, whoever submitted the complete list first is the winner. Entries are due by Thursday, April 8, at noon.
CONTEST
