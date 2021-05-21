210522_lgo_local_sale
LA GRANDE — An iconic La Grande business is now for sale.
Benchwarmer’s Pub and Grill, 210 Depot Street, has been put up for sale by its owner, Matt Scarfo, who is chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Scarfo, who also owns LongBranch Bar and Eats, said that he is putting Benchwarmer’s on the market because he wanted to have more time to focus on his work as county commissioner and owner of the LongBranch.
“I can’t focus all of my time on all three. It was time for me to lighten my load,’’ Scarfo said.
He said parting with Benchwarmer’s will be hard because of his longtime ties to it.
“I’m very sad. I have loved operating it,’’ Scarfo said .
Scarfo purchased Benchwarmer’s in 2005 after working there for seven years after graduating from Eastern Oregon University in 1998.
He said operating it has been enjoyable because of all the interesting people he has met in the process, including its employees and customers.
“Everyone has a good Benchwarmer’s story,’’ Scarfo said.
He hopes that whoever purchases the business will continue operating it as the same business.
“I want to be able to go in there after I sell it and enjoy it as Benchwarmer’s,’’ Scarfo said.
The building Benchwarmer’s is in, has a long history as a restaurant and tavern. Scarfo has photos of it as a restaurant and tavern dating back to 1904.
La Grande historian Bob Bull said the building at 210 Depot Street housed a business named State Saloon and Billiard Parlor in 1912. Bull said from 1920 to through the early 1950s the business operated there had many names including Herman’s Quick Lunch, Herman’s Tavern, Herman’s Rail School Center, Herman’s Lunch and Herman’s Place.
The business became known as Herman’s Lunch and Tavern in the mid 1950s, a name it held through at least 1968, Bull said. The business by 1971 was listed as Herman’s Tavern, which it was known as through the mid 1990s before it became Benchwarmer’s.
The individual for whom the business was long named for is believed to have been Herman Roesch, who was listed as its proprietor in the 1920s, Bull said.
