The following results of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election for contested national, statewide and local elections are from The Associated Press, Oregon Secretary of State and Union County Clerk’s Office. The results are unofficial but accurate as of 2 p.m. Nov. 4.

FEDERAL RACES

U.S. President

Joe Biden (D) — 50.26%

Donald Trump (R) — 48.12%

U.S. Senator

Jeff Merkley (D) — 57.62%

Jo Rae Perkins (R) — 38.8%

U.S. Representative

Cliff Bentz (R) — 60.03%

Alex Spenser (D) — 36.81%

STATE RACES

Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan (D) — 51.11%

Kim Thatcher (R) — 42.61%

State Treasurer

Tobias Read (D) — 52.49%

Jeff Gudman (R) — 40.90%

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenblum (D) — 56.69%

Michael Cross (R) — 40.78%

Senate District 29

Bill Hansell (R) — 76.01%

Mildred O’Callaghan (D) — 23.83%

House District 58

Bobby Levy (R) — 59.95%

Nolan Bylenga (D) — 27.02%

LoCAL RACES

Cove

Mayor

Sherry Haeger — 60.82%

Nathiel Conrad (incumbent) — 38.08%

Measure 31—103 — Adopts new city charter

Yes — 64.93%

No — 55.49%

Imbler

Mayor

Jason Berglund Sr. — 54.75%

Rick Vicek (incumbent) — 44.13%

Island City

Mayor

David Comfort — 50.22%

Margaret Spence — 49.48%

La Grande

Mayor

Steve Clements (incumbent) — 63.51%

Alex McHaddad — 35.88%

Council Position 2

Nicole Howard (incumbent) — 50.86%

Denise Wheeler — 48.65%

Council Position 3

David Glabe — 49.92%

Corrine Dutto (incumbent) — 49.50%

Council Position 4

Mary Ann Miesner (incumbent) — 57.55%

Kristine Alf Rippee — 41.82%

Council Position 6

John Bozarth — 50.99%

David Moyal — 48%

North Powder

Council Position 4

Justin Wright — 42.98%

David Schwehr (incumbent) — 28.93%

Patricia Martin — 27.69%

Union

Measure 31—102 — Adopts revisions to the city charter

Yes — 44.51%

No — 55.49%

Union County

Measure 31—101 — Requires commissioners to hold meetings regarding the relocation of state borders

Yes — 52.42%

No — 47.58%

