The following results of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election for contested national, statewide and local elections are from The Associated Press, Oregon Secretary of State and Union County Clerk’s Office. The results are unofficial but accurate as of 2 p.m. Nov. 4.
FEDERAL RACES
U.S. President
Joe Biden (D) — 50.26%
Donald Trump (R) — 48.12%
U.S. Senator
Jeff Merkley (D) — 57.62%
Jo Rae Perkins (R) — 38.8%
U.S. Representative
Cliff Bentz (R) — 60.03%
Alex Spenser (D) — 36.81%
STATE RACES
Secretary of State
Shemia Fagan (D) — 51.11%
Kim Thatcher (R) — 42.61%
State Treasurer
Tobias Read (D) — 52.49%
Jeff Gudman (R) — 40.90%
Attorney General
Ellen Rosenblum (D) — 56.69%
Michael Cross (R) — 40.78%
Senate District 29
Bill Hansell (R) — 76.01%
Mildred O’Callaghan (D) — 23.83%
House District 58
Bobby Levy (R) — 59.95%
Nolan Bylenga (D) — 27.02%
LoCAL RACES
Cove
Mayor
Sherry Haeger — 60.82%
Nathiel Conrad (incumbent) — 38.08%
Measure 31—103 — Adopts new city charter
Yes — 64.93%
No — 55.49%
Imbler
Mayor
Jason Berglund Sr. — 54.75%
Rick Vicek (incumbent) — 44.13%
Island City
Mayor
David Comfort — 50.22%
Margaret Spence — 49.48%
La Grande
Mayor
Steve Clements (incumbent) — 63.51%
Alex McHaddad — 35.88%
Council Position 2
Nicole Howard (incumbent) — 50.86%
Denise Wheeler — 48.65%
Council Position 3
David Glabe — 49.92%
Corrine Dutto (incumbent) — 49.50%
Council Position 4
Mary Ann Miesner (incumbent) — 57.55%
Kristine Alf Rippee — 41.82%
Council Position 6
John Bozarth — 50.99%
David Moyal — 48%
North Powder
Council Position 4
Justin Wright — 42.98%
David Schwehr (incumbent) — 28.93%
Patricia Martin — 27.69%
Union
Measure 31—102 — Adopts revisions to the city charter
Yes — 44.51%
No — 55.49%
Union County
Measure 31—101 — Requires commissioners to hold meetings regarding the relocation of state borders
Yes — 52.42%
No — 47.58%
