UNION COUNTY
64% of voted counted (13,045 ballots out of 19,062) as of 10:47 p.m. Nov. 3
Clerk
Robin Church (i) 8,825 (99.3%)
Write-in 55
Sheriff
Cody Bowen 7,119 (64.4%)
Write-in 3,932 (35.6%)
Treasurer
Donna Marshall (i) 7,876 (99.2%)
Write-in 63
MEASURE 31-101 — Requires commissioners to hold meetings regarding the relocation of state borders
Yes 5,903 (51.6%)
No 5,526 (48.4%)
COVE
Mayor
Nathiel Conrad (i) 121 (37%)
Sherry Haeger 202 (61.8%)
Write-in 4
MEASURE 31-103 Adopts new city charter
Yes 235 (65.1%)
No 126 (34.9%)
ELGIN
Mayor
Allan Duffy (i) 567 (91.8%)
Write-in 51
Council
Mary M. West (i) 511 (49.4%)
David Reed (i) 438 (42.4%)
Write-in 85
IMBLER
Mayor
Rick Vicek (i) 70 (45.6%)
Jason Berglund Sr. 81 (52.9%)
Write-in 2
Council
Position 2
Joan Harding (i) 123 (96.9%)
Write-in 4
Position 4
Daniel Daggett 130 (98.5%)
Write-in 2
Position 6
Robert Trotter (i) 126 (96.9%)
Write-in 4
ISLAND CITY
Mayor
David Comfort 299 (49.8%)
Margaret Spence 299 (49.8%)
Write-in 2
Council
Position 2
Cindy Beck 467 (98.1%)
Write-in 9
Position 3
Russell Scott (i) 463 (96.7%)
Write-in 16
Position 5
Kevin Hampton (i) 22 (98.8%)
Write-in 6
LA GRANDE
Mayor
Steve Clements (i) 2,959 (64.6%)
Alex McHaddad 1,595 (34.8%)
Write-in 27
Council
Position 2
Nicole Howard (i) 2,277 (51.8%)
Denise Wheeler 2,097 (47.7%)
Write-in 22
Position 3
Corrine Dutto (i) 2,199 (50.8%)
David Glabe 2,101 (48.6%)
Write-in 25
Position 4
Mary Ann Miesner (i) 2,425 (57%)
Kristine Alf Rippee 1,804 (42.4%)
Write-in 28
Position 6
John Bozarth 2,156 (50.2%)
David Moyal 2,097 (48.8%)
Write-in 42
NORTH POWDER
Mayor
Mike Wisdom (i) 141 (89.2%)
Write-in 17
Council
Position 1
Vicki R. Townsend 152 (93.8%)
Wrire-in 10
Position 4
David Schwehr (i) 54 (28.9%)
Patricia Martin 54 (28.9%)
Justin Wright 79 (42.3%)
Position 6
Logan McCrae (i)
SUMMERVILLE
Council
Position 2
Jered Schwabauer 52 (94.6%)
Write-in 3
Position 4
Simon Kinney 53 (98.1%)
Wrire-in 1
Position 5
Sharra Shaffer 55 (100%)
UNION
Mayor
Leonard Flint (i) 781 (93.4%)
Write-in 55
Council
Position 1
Susan Hawkins (i) 836 (97.2%)
Write-in 24
Position 3
Timothy Cox 777 (96.5%)
Write-in 28
Position 5
John Farmer 740 (95.9%)
Write-in 31
MEASURE 31-102 — Adopts revisions to the city charter
Yes 511 (44.9%)
No 626 (55.1%)
———
Editor's note: We will update results as they are available.
