2020 election vote banner

UNION COUNTY

64% of voted counted (13,045 ballots out of 19,062) as of 10:47 p.m. Nov. 3

Clerk

Robin Church (i) 8,825 (99.3%)

Write-in 55

Sheriff

Cody Bowen 7,119 (64.4%)

Write-in 3,932 (35.6%)

Treasurer

Donna Marshall (i) 7,876 (99.2%)

Write-in 63

MEASURE 31-101 — Requires commissioners to hold meetings regarding the relocation of state borders

Yes 5,903 (51.6%)

No 5,526 (48.4%)

COVE

Mayor

Nathiel Conrad (i) 121 (37%)

Sherry Haeger 202 (61.8%)

Write-in 4

MEASURE 31-103 Adopts new city charter

Yes 235 (65.1%)

No 126 (34.9%)

ELGIN

Mayor

Allan Duffy (i) 567 (91.8%)

Write-in 51

Council

Mary M. West (i) 511 (49.4%)

David Reed (i) 438 (42.4%)

Write-in 85

IMBLER

Mayor

Rick Vicek (i) 70 (45.6%)

Jason Berglund Sr. 81 (52.9%)

Write-in 2

Council

Position 2

Joan Harding (i) 123 (96.9%)

Write-in 4

Position 4

Daniel Daggett 130 (98.5%)

Write-in 2

Position 6

Robert Trotter (i) 126 (96.9%)

Write-in 4

ISLAND CITY

Mayor

David Comfort 299 (49.8%)

Margaret Spence 299 (49.8%)

Write-in 2

Council

Position 2

Cindy Beck 467 (98.1%)

Write-in 9

Position 3

Russell Scott (i) 463 (96.7%)

Write-in 16

Position 5

Kevin Hampton (i) 22 (98.8%) 

Write-in 6

LA GRANDE

Mayor

Steve Clements (i) 2,959 (64.6%)

Alex McHaddad 1,595 (34.8%)

Write-in 27

Council

Position 2

Nicole Howard (i) 2,277 (51.8%)

Denise Wheeler 2,097 (47.7%)

Write-in 22

Position 3

Corrine Dutto (i) 2,199 (50.8%)

David Glabe 2,101 (48.6%)

Write-in 25

Position 4

Mary Ann Miesner (i) 2,425 (57%)

Kristine Alf Rippee 1,804 (42.4%)

Write-in 28

Position 6

John Bozarth 2,156 (50.2%)

David Moyal 2,097 (48.8%)

Write-in 42

NORTH POWDER

Mayor

Mike Wisdom (i) 141 (89.2%)

Write-in 17

Council

Position 1

Vicki R. Townsend 152 (93.8%)

Wrire-in 10

Position 4

David Schwehr (i) 54 (28.9%)

Patricia Martin 54 (28.9%)

Justin Wright 79 (42.3%)

Position 6

Logan McCrae (i)

SUMMERVILLE

Council

Position 2

Jered Schwabauer 52 (94.6%)

Write-in 3

Position 4

Simon Kinney 53 (98.1%)

Wrire-in 1

Position 5

Sharra Shaffer 55 (100%)

UNION

Mayor

Leonard Flint (i) 781 (93.4%)

Write-in 55

Council

Position 1

Susan Hawkins (i) 836 (97.2%)

Write-in 24

Position 3

Timothy Cox 777 (96.5%)

Write-in 28

Position 5

John Farmer 740 (95.9%)

Write-in 31

MEASURE 31-102 — Adopts revisions to the city charter 

Yes 511 (44.9%)

No 626 (55.1%)

———

Editor's note: We will update results as they are available.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.