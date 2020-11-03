IMBLER — Voters elected former city council member Jason Berglund Sr. to the role of mayor Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Berglund defeated incumbent Rick Vicek in an 81-70 vote.
Berglund pulled in 52.9% of the vote compared to Vicek's 45.8%.
"As far as those who voted against me, I don’t have much to say," mayor-elect Berglund said. "To those who voted for, I promise I will not let the city of Imbler down."
Neither Berglund nor his opponent campaigned to make significant changes in Imbler. The victor told The Observer last month that the town has some updating to do, but needs to "stay the way it is."
On his loss, Vicek said he was grateful for the support he received.
"I'm a little disappointed, I suppose," Vicek said. "But I'll still be there to support the community."
