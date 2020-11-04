UNION COUNTY — There’s a new sheriff-elect in Union County.
Cody Bowen received 8,914 votes, according to unofficial election results Wednesday, Nov. 4. The sheriff’s deputy was the only name on the ballot after Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen dropped out of the race.
“I am excited for the race to be over,” Bowen said. “This was my first run in politics, and I learned a lot.”
Bill Miller, who came in third against Bowen and Rasmussen in the May primary, reentered the race on a write-in campaign after Rasmussen withdrew. The vote tally shows 4,819 write-in votes.
Union County Clerk Robin Church said Miller needed at least 50% of the vote before her office would count write-in names. Bowen had 64.9% of the total, with countywide turnout at 79%.
Miller said it has been a difficult campaign and felt it was necessary he run for the position, even if it was going to be an uphill battle.
“I hope the sheriff’s office all the best as it moves forward,” Miller said.
Bowen has served with the Union County Sheriff’s Office since 2009, starting as a reserve deputy. He has basic police officer training credentials from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and serves as a school resource officer. He starts in his new position Jan. 4.
“The support has been humbling,” Bowen said. “Thank you to everyone who supported, donated and offered words of encouragement to me.”
And La Grande voters elected a familiar face as mayor.
Steve Clements will return for a fourth consecutive two-year term as the town’s top elected official. He received 3,361 votes (63.5%) to defeat challenger Alex McHaddad, who received 1,899 (35.9%) Clements had words of praise for McHaddad.
“Alex ran a good race. He had some good ideas which are worth pursuing,” Clements said. “I want to thank him for participating in the process.”
Clements also had praise for the voters.
“I want to thank the voters of La Grande for believing in me,” Clements said.
McHaddad was philosophical about the loss.
“We had a free and fair election. This is what the voters wanted. I’m glad we live in a democracy,” McHaddad said.
He said two good things came out of the race. He said his campaign appears to have succeeded in getting the city to post information packets about upcoming council meetings online a week before meetings, and he saved a cat.
McHaddad said while campaigning he found a cat in a cistern, and he pulled it out to safety.
“I saved a cat, that made the campaign worthwhile,” McHaddad said.
Clements said during his campaign he wanted to continue guiding La Grande as it takes on the challenges the COVID-19 crisis poses. He noted the council will discuss how to help business the pandemic has hurt at an upcoming work session in November.
“I want to do everything I can to help businesses that will be hurt by COVID-19 this winter,” Clements said.
And in the tightest race in the county, just five votes Wednesday separated the two candidates vying for mayor of Island City.
David Comfort has 337 votes to 332 for Margaret Spence.
Island City voters have cast 671 votes in all in the mayor’s race, including two write-ins.
Comfort said if he wins he would be “totally excited.” However, if he loses he would stay committed to public service, such as continuing to serve on the city’s budget committee.
“Win or lose I will stay involved,” he said.
Comfort said he would be delighted to have the chance to serve as mayor.
“Island City has a super council and a great staff,” Comfort said.
Spence said Tuesday she was “excited to see what the outcome is.”
The winner will succeed Delmer Hanson.
