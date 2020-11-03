UNION COUNTY — Cody Bowen will step up as the new Union County sheriff.
The sheriff's deputy was the only name on the ballot after Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen dropped out of the race.
Bill Miller, who came in third against Bowen and Rasmussen in the May primary, reentered the race on a write-in campaign after Rasmussen withdrew. So far, the vote tally shows 4,232 write-in votes. But Bowen leads the race with 7,706 votes.
"I am excited for the race to be over," Bowen said. "This was my first run in politics and I learned a lot."
Union County Clerk Robin Church said Miller will need at least 50% of the vote before the clerk's office will count write-in names. Miller has 35.58% of the votes.
Miller said it has been a difficult campaign and felt it was necessary he run for the position, even if it was going to be an uphill battle.
"I hope the sheriff's office all the best as it moves forward," Miller said.
Bowen has served with the Union County Sheriff's Office since 2009, starting as a reserve deputy. He has basic police officer training credentials from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and serves as a school resource officer.
"The support has been humbling," Bowen said. "Thank you to everyone who supported, donated and offered words of encouragement to me."
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.