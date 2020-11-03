LA GRANDE — Former La Grande City Council member John Bozarth leads in his bid to return to city council by a vote of 2,156 to 2,097.
Bozarth leads challenger David Moyal in a race to fill Position 6, which Jim Whitbeck vacated earlier this year.
Bozarth has thus far tallied 50.2% of the vote compared to Moyal's 48.8%, a margin of only 59 votes.
"Boy, that's close isn't it?" said Moyal.
Moyal told The Observer the results may be close enough to warrant a recount if the vote remains unchanged, though he wanted to see if things had changed by morning.
Bozarth campaigned on a pro-business platform and said he would work to reinstate the city’s truck route.
The winner of the seat on the council will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, the remainder of Whitbeck’s term.
