LA GRANDE — Steve Clements will retain his position as mayor of La Grande.
Clements defeated challenger Alex McHaddad in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election. Clements leads McHaddad 64.6% to 34.8%.
Clements is completing his third consecutive two-year term as mayor. He had words of praise for McHaddad.
"Alex ran a good race. He had some good ideas which are worth pursuing," Clements said. "I want to thank him for participating in the process."
Clements also had praise for the voters.
"I want to thank the voters of La Grande for believing in me," Clements said.
McHaddad was philosophical about the loss.
"We had a free and fair election. This is what the voters wanted. I'm glad we live in a democracy," McHaddad said.
He said two good things came out of the race. He said his campaign appears to have succeeded in getting the city to post information packets about upcoming council meetings online a week before meetings, and he saved a cat.
McHaddad said that while campaigning he found a cat in a cistern, and he pulled it out to safety.
"I saved a cat, that made the campaign worthwhile," McHaddad said.
Clements said during his campaign he wanted to continue guiding La Grande as it takes on the challenges the COVID-19 crisis poses. He noted the council will discuss how to help business the pandemic has hurt at an upcoming work session in November.
"I want to do everything I can to help businesses that will be hurt by COVID-19 this winter," Clements said.
