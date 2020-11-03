LA GRANDE — Incumbent Corrine Dutto leads by 98 votes as she seeks reelection to the city council.
Dutto, leading opponent David Glabe by 2,199 votes to 2,101 votes, has thus far tallied 50.8% of the vote compared to Glabe’s 48.6%.
Dutto campaigned on a platform of maintaining city services and addressing the city’s affordable housing needs.
