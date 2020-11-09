ENTERPRISE — Enterprise School District voters passed a $4 million levy Tuesday, Nov. 3, approving the funds to conduct repairs at the school district — funds that will be matched.
“I am incredibly grateful for our community’s support and their investment in their schools,” Superintendent Erika Pinkerton said.
The bond won with nearly 57% of the vote with 1,222 yes votes to 927 no votes.
The money raised through a bond will pay for what Pinkerton called a much-needed roof as well as other repairs to make the school more accessible and safer for students, staff and visitors. The bond also will pay for asbestos abatement, remodeled locker rooms and updates to the science rooms. Much of the work will begin as early as next summer.
Pinkerton said the day after the election she would be posting a request for proposal for a project manager to oversee the construction. The passage also means the Enterprise School District can use a $4 million matching state grant.
The city of Joseph overwhelmingly passed ballot measure 32-004, placing a 3% tax on marijuana sales within the city.
The initial count saw the measure winning with about 73% of the vote, 575-211.
The county voted with the state in supporting Measures 107 and 108, and voted against the rest of the state in voting down Measures 109 and 110. All four measures passed the state.
According to the Oregon voters guide, Measure 107 will allow laws that “limit contributions expenditures made to influence an election.” Measure 108 will increase tax on cigarettes by $2 per pack, and on cigars by $1 apiece. Measure 109 allows for the manufacture, delivery and administration of psychoactive mushrooms. And Measure 110 lowered the penalty for possession of certain drugs from a felony or misdemeanor to a Class E violation.
