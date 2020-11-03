LA GRANDE — David Glabe took a last-minute lead early the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, in his bid to oust Councilor Corrine Dutto for La Grande's third council position.
Glabe leads by a narrow margin. The unofficial vote count stands at 2,484 votes to 2,463 votes — a margin of 21 ballots.
Dutto offered her congratulations and best wishes to her successor in an email this morning, and said that she was proud of the city council's accomplishments during her service. She also said she would continue her work fighting the Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) transmission line project.
Glabe declined to comment until the official final vote count is released.
