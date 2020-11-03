UNION COUNTY — The measure requiring Union County commissioners to hold public meetings regarding making the county part of the proposed new state of Greater Idaho holds a narrow lead.
Measure 31-101 is passing with 52.08% of the vote.
"I am glad people have a chance to have their voice heard," the Move Oregon Idaho Border Chief Petitioner Mike McCarter said. "I hope these numbers get up to the state legislature and show them at least 50% of the residents in counties where the measure is passing are not happy with the way the government is working."
More than 950 people signed the petition to get the measure on the Union County ballot. Around 6,400 votes are in favor of mandating the county board hold three public meetings to discuss the county's interest in changing the Oregon-Idaho border and making Union County a member of Idaho.
Commissioner Donna Beverage said the meetings will be held as required if the measure passes.
A similar measure is on the Jefferson, Wallowa and Douglas counties' ballots. Union and Jefferson county measures are maintaining a narrow lead in approving the measure, with 51% of voters in both counties voting yes.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
