UNION COUNTY — The measure requiring county commissioners to hold public meetings to discuss the proposal to make the county part of a new state of Greater Idaho is passing in Union County.
Measure 31-101 retained a narrow lead from election night Tuesday, Nov. 3, with 52.4% of the vote to 47.6%, or 7,401 votes to 6,719 votes, according to Union Count’s unofficial results.
“I am glad people have a chance to have their voice heard,” the Move Oregon Idaho Border chief petitioner Mike McCarter said. “I hope these numbers get up to the state Legislature and show them at least 50% of the residents in counties where the measure is passing are not happy with the way the government is working.”
More than 950 people signed the petition to get the measure on the ballot, mandating the county board to hold three public meetings to discuss the public’s interest in changing the Oregon-Idaho border and making Union County a member of Idaho.
Commissioner Donna Beverage said the board will hold the meetings.
A similar measure made the ballots in Douglas, Jefferson and Wallowa counties, but out of those three, it was only passing in Jefferson County, according to the unofficial results on the Oregon secretary of State’s election website.
The Central Oregon county was passing the measure 51.2% in favor to 49% against.
Wallowa County voters were defeating the measure, 50.5% against to 49.3% for. Douglas County voters were rejecting the measure with an even wider margin — 56.7% against to 43.3% in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.