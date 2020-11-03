COVE — Sherry Haeger is leading the race for the mayor's position in Cove with 202-121 votes against incumbent Nathiel Conrad.
"I am really excited I am in the lead, Haeger said. "I am excited to win and excited to help the community of Cove."
While this would be Haeger's first term on the council, she has experience working in and with government agencies as treasurer for the reelection campaign of Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage, for the Union County Chamber of Commerce and for the Cove Community Association.
"I am so thankful to the Cove residents for taking a chance on a newcomer," Haeger said.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
