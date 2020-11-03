UMATILLA COUNTY — Incumbent state Sen. Bill Hansell easily won a third term in Senate District 29, leading Democrat Mildred O’Callaghan 75% to 25% with more than 48,000 votes tallied in initial returns.
Hansell said he was honored that Northeast Oregon voters entrusted him with serving another term in the Legislature, but he also had his eyes on legislative races in other parts of the state.
He said it was his hope that Republicans would be able to expand their caucus so it could bring a little more balance to state governance.
Hansell said even if the dynamics didn’t change in Salem, he would continue to try to work with his Democratic colleagues to find points where they could agree but also defend his district if necessary.
This story will be updated throughout the night as results become available.
