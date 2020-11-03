LA GRANDE — Incumbent Nicole Howard is led in the polls for Position 2 on the La Grande City Council against Denise Wheeler. Howard has 2,277 votes, 180 more than Wheeler.
"I hope the lead holds," Howard said. "I am happy to see such a great turnout and support. We will see what tomorrow brings."
Howard has served on the council for four years and will serve another four years in her second consecutive term if she continues her lead.
"If I get a chance to serve a second term, I am ecstatic," Howard said.
Wheeler said she is content if she wins or loses, but if she happens to pull up from behind she would be excited to serve the community.
There are 22 votes for an unknown write-in candidate.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
