ISLAND CITY — The race for mayor of Island City has narrowed to a dead tie.
Early results with 54% of the votes counted had David Comfort in the lead over Margaret Spence 13-12.
But the latest update from the Union County Elections Office has the pair tied at 299 votes each.
Island City voters have cast 601 votes in all in the mayor’s race, including two write-ins.
Comfort said if he wins he would be "totally excited." However, if he loses he would stay committed to public service, such as continuing to serve on the city's budget committee.
"Win or lose I will stay involved," he said.
Comfort said he would be delighted to have the chance to serve as mayor.
"Island City has a super council and a great staff," Comfort said.
Spence said that the evening has been a bit nerve-racking.
"I'm excited to see what the outcome is," she said.
The winner will succeed Delmer Hanson.
The city council appointed Hanson mayor in August to fill the final five months of the unexpired two-year term of Robb Rea, who resigned July 31 because he was moving to Parma, Idaho, to take a new job. Hanson, who was not a candidate in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election, had previously served as mayor of Island City from 2015-20.
"Delmer Hanson will leave gigantic shoes to fill," Comfort said. "At the same time, I would not be afraid to take my own footsteps."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.