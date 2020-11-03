NORTH POWDER — Justin Wright is leading the race for North Powder City Council Position 4 with 79 votes.
His opposition, Patricia Martin and David "Shorty" Schwehr, are tied with 54 votes each. If successful, Wright will service his first term on the North Powder City Council. He moved to North Powder in June 2019.
"We moved into the community about a year ago, and I had some friends on the council and talking to them they thought I'd be a good asset," Wright said. "I am excited to be a bigger part of the community, and a little bit nervous, but I had a lot of support."
This will be his first time serving in a government position. He said he is eager to help the community out as much as possible.
"I want to make it a good, safe community," Wright said. "I am waiting to hear from the community on what they think is most important. It is an awesome community to live in. Everyone looks out for each other."
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
