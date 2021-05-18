UNION COUNTY — Union County voters approved a levy to control weeds and elected several new members to school boards.
Turnout in the county stands at 24.8% for the Tuesday, May 18, special elections, a return of 4,708 out of a total of 18,959 ballots, according to the unofficial results from the Oregon Secretary of State. That's is in line with the turnout statewide, which was a little better than 24.6%.
The Observer will update this as results become available.
Fisher wins, Beck lead in race for Imbler School Board
IMBLER — Joseph "Joe" Fisher is taking a seat on the Imbler School Board, and and Jason Beck is in the lead to join him. Both races tightened as the night wore on.
According to unofficial election results from Union County, Fisher has 42.4% of the vote, or 157 votes, in the race for Position 3 on the board. Tim Phelps is in second, with 37.8%, or 140 votes, and Bud Whitcomb is in a distant third, with 19.5%, or 72 votes.
Jason Beck is on his way to winning the Position 5 seat on the board, leading with 53.5% of the votes, or 205, to Lavar Bowles, who has 46.2%, or 177 votes.
Threw wins in Cove School Board race
COVE — Chris Threw ousted long-term incumbent Andy Lindsey in the race for Position 1 on the Cove School District Board of Directors.
According to unofficial Union County results, Threw leads 218-133, having garnered 62.1% of the vote to Lindsey's 37.9%.
Thew, who served as the athletic head trainer at Eastern Oregon University, told The Observer previously he wanted to keep the schools his children attend strong and athletic.
Randy Shaw wins bid for reelection
LA GRANDE — Incumbent Randy Shaw will be returning to the La Grande School Board to serve a second consecutive four-year term.
Shaw defeated challenger Elijah Romer 1,691-673 for Position 4 on the La Grande School Board, according to unofficial Union County results.
"I am extremely happy to be able to serve another four years with this great district," Shaw said.
Shaw, an auto body mechanic, said he ran for reelection because he wants to help the school district finish a number of projects that were beginning when he joined the board in 2016. These include the expansion of the district's career technical educational program. Money from a $31.5 million bond local voters approved in 2014 built new facilities for the program.
The incumbent said he is pleased with the direction the district is moving. He told The Observer earlier that the La Grande High School's graduation rate of 89.4% is an indication of how well the school district is doing at all grade levels.
Position 4 is in Zone 3, which is open to candidates living within the La Grande city limits.
Union County weed control levy passes
UNION COUNTY — Union County voted in favor of Measure 31-104, a five-year operating levy that will collect $230,000 for the control of noxious weeds. Unofficial results show the measure passing 2,911-1,596 (64.6%).
The operating levy will cost Union county residents 12 cents per $1,000 of their assessed property value. Measure 31-104 renews the same operating levy that has been in place since 2016, at the same rate.
According to the Union County Weed Control website, the program's mission is to serve as stewards of Union County to protect agricultural lands, natural resources, wildlife habitats and wilderness areas from the invasion of noxious weeds. The website states that the second most leading cause of wildlife habitat loss can be attributed to noxious weed infestation.
Measure 31-104 targets weeds such as puncture vine, which is known to deflate tires and harm humans, pets and livestock. Some weeds treated by the program are specifically dangerous to horses and cattle, such as leafy spurge, tansy ragwort, poison hemlock and hound's tongue.
The weed treatment program treats upward of 5,300 acres for noxious weeds each year. The funds collected since 2016 also led to the hire of full-time county weed supervisor, Brian Clapp.
For more information on Union County Weed Control, visit unioncountyweedcontrol.org.
