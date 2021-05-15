WALLOWA COUNTY — The Wallowa School District will see plenty of action during next week’s primary elections.
In addition to voters deciding on a ballot measure to raise funds for upgrades to the school, two positions on the school board have contested elections on Tuesday, May 18.
Michael Lowe, the incumbent seeking another four-year term in Position 2, is facing two challengers for the spot — Joseph Miles and Zach Lathrop.
Position 5 will have a new person in the seat, as Mark Moeller and Bill Robb are each running for his first term.
Voters in Wallowa also will decide on a measure that would raise $7 million for the district and draw an additional $4 million in a matching grant from the state. The measure would increase property taxes $1.96 per $1,000 of assessed property value for the length of the bond. The additional grant money comes only if the measure is passed.
Only one other election in the county — for Position 4 in the Joseph School District — features a contested race. Incumbent Rachel Sykora made a late decision to again run for the four-year position, and will face Kathy Zacharias, who put her name in the ring only when it appeared Sykora was not going to run again, according to county Clerk Sandy Lathrop.
Every other local race next week — from school to cemetery districts — is unopposed.
In county schools, the candidates are Olivia Losby for Position 6 in the Joseph School District; Heather Melville (Position 1), Kate Fent (Position 4) and Mandy Decker (Position 5) in Enterprise; and Rene Crawford (Position 2) and Dustin DeHaan (Position 5) in Troy. All those running except for Crawford are incumbents. The incumbent for that position, Ervin Hafer, retired, Lathrop said.
In the Lower Valley Water District, incumbents Kim Werst in Position 4 and Rick Schaeffer in Position 5 are running unopposed, as are Rob Burns, Jason Crenshaw and Gary Willett — all incumbents — in the Evergreen Water District.
Larry Wightman and Bobbie Baker each seek another term in the Wallowa Rural Fire District, and incumbents Bob Young (Position 3), Dave Hurley (Position 4) and Greg Johnson (Position 5) are all running again in the Wallowa Lake Rural Fire District.
Bonnie Henderson filed for reelection in the Wallowa Cemetery District, and incumbents Muriel Jones, Les Carlsen and Shirley Dowd again are seeking roles for the Lostine Cemetery District.
Enterprise’s Cemetery District still will have a couple of holes following next week’s election. Incumbent Tim Kiesecker is running again for Position 5, but Positions 2 and 4, which are up next week, are currently vacant.
Reid Kooch is running in the Alder Slope Cemetery District, and Tom Schaafsma looks to fill a role in Joseph.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital Board incumbents Nick Lunde (Position 3) and Kate Loftus (Position 4) are running unopposed. And at the ESD, David Flynn is running again for an at-large position, while Bre Austin is seeking to fill an open at-large role after Joan Madsen retired.
