WALLOWA COUNTY — A 10-acre wildfire 16 miles east of Joseph is now contained.

The Marr Creek Fire, burning in the Harl Butte area, was declared contained by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center at 9:34 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.

Nobody has been injured and no property has been damaged during the blaze, which never threatened any structures, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.

The lightning-caused blaze was first reported at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. A crew was sent to the fire by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.

