LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Career Expo that connects multiple local and regional employers to students and community members seeking part-time and seasonal jobs, internships and career opportunities is on again this year.
The Eastern Oregon Career Expo will take place on April 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University in Loso and Badgley halls and the Gilbert Auditorium.
The event is free for both employers, community members and students.
WorkSource, Eastern Oregon Workforce Board and EOU’s Career Services Department come together to make the event possible.
“Last year was the first time we did the Expo, and it was a huge success, so we partnered with Eastern Oregon Workforce Board and WorkSource Oregon," EOU Career Services Director Shawna Elsberry said. "EOU is the host. It’s a great partnership.”
According to Kristian Thornton, EO Workforce Board community engagement coordinator, more than 60 local and regional companies will be attending the Career Expo.
“Organizations from at least 12-14 industries will be at the Expo. There will be plenty of people to talk to at every booth,” she said.
Organizations attending the expo include Wallowa Lake Lodge, Oregon State Police, Boise Cascade, Grande Ronde Hospital, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Union Pacific and Providence Health & Services.
Students and community members are encouraged to dress professionally, bring their resumes and sharpen their elevator speech.
“An elevator speech is an 'about you' speech," Thornton said. "As quickly as possible, tell employers about yourself. It is a great skill for people to practice."
Eastern Oregon University is also offering a drop-in service for students the day before the Expo. The free drop-in service is courtesy of EOU’s Career Services, but it is only for students.
Community members who need assistance with creating or updating their resumes can contact the WorkSource office for help.
“The Career Expo really is for anyone. Even if you are currently employed, it is the best place to find a new career," Thornton said. "I just want to really stress that people should come with enough time to spend at the Expo to make meaningful connections."
