LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Career Expo that connects multiple local and regional employers to students and community members seeking part-time and seasonal jobs, internships and career opportunities is on again this year.

The Eastern Oregon Career Expo will take place on April 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University in Loso and Badgley halls and the Gilbert Auditorium.

