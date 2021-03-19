UNION COUNTY — The Union County school board election roster now is set.
A total of 21 candidates met the filing deadline Thursday, March 15, for the May 18 election. The candidates will be running for 17 open positions, including four that are to be contested. The Imbler School Board has two contested races and the La Grande and Cove boards each have one.
The following is a breakdown of the positions up for election and candidates who have filed based in the information the candidates provided to the office of the Union County clerk.
Cove School Board
One of the board’s three seats up for election will be contested.
Chris Thew, an athletic trainer, will challenge incumbent Andy Lindsey, a civil engineer, for Position 1.
Positions 3 and 4 also are up for election and incumbents filed for both. John Frisch, who works in the agriculture production field, will run for reelection to Position 3, and Jamie Dickenson, a clinic manager, is running for reelection to Position 4.
Elgin School Board
Incumbents filed for both its open positions.
Chuck Anderson, a general contractor, is set to run for Position 3, and Lara Moore, vice president for finance and administration at Eastern Oregon University, will run for Position 5.
Imbler School Board
Two of the school board’s three open positions will have contested races.
Three candidates filed for Position 3: Bud Whitcomb, the owner and operator of a custom body and paint shop; Tim Phelps, a sales and marketing director; and Joseph “Joe’’ Fisher Jr., a building official.
Dan McDonald, the incumbent, did not file for reelection.
Two candidates filed for Position 5: Lavar Bowles, who works in the construction management field, and Jason Beck, a rancher. Wade Bingaman, the incumbent, did not file.
Position 4 also is up for election and one candidate filed, incumbent Pam Glenn.
La Grande School Board
One of the school board’s four positions up for election will be contested.
That race will involve Position 4 where cyclist Elijah Romer is challenging incumbent Randy Shaw, an auto body technician.
Incumbent Danelle Lindsey-Wilson, the owner of a hair salon, is running for reelection to Position 1; incumbent Bruce Kevan, a retired educator, filed for Position 5; and Jake Hanson, the owner and operator of an auto salvage company, filed for Position 2.
Michelle Perry, the Position 2 incumbent, did not file for reelection.
North Powder School Board
Positions 1 and 2 are up for election and the incumbent for each filed for reelection.
Drew Martin filed to run for Position 1 and Danyell Nesser, a receptionist, filed for Position 2.
Union School Board
Positions 1, 2 and 3 are open, and incumbents were the lone candidates to file.
Mark Wing, who is retired, is running for Position 1; Jocelyn Jones, a retired educator, filed for Position 2; and Deb Baker filed for Position 3.
