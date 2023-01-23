LA GRANDE — La Grande is on pace for another record-breaking year in blood donations.

A total of 262 units of blood were collected during a two-day American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, its first local event in 2023. This is the most blood collected in one La Grande Red Cross blood drive in at least 20 years, according to Sheldon Strand, who coordinates the La Grande blood draws with his wife, Linda Strand.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

