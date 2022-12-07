Festival of Trees 2022

Jacque Harvey, left, and Shayla Rollins, of Soroptimist International of La Grande, examine on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022, one of the decorated Christmas trees sold at their organization's Festival of Trees fundraiser on Dec. 2. Harvey is the president of Soroptimist International of La Grande and Rollins is the co-chair of the Festival of Trees.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The 36th annual Festival of Trees may have set a record.

The money raised at the holiday event, conducted Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, has not been completely added up, but Di Lyn Larsen-Hill, co-chair of the Festival of Trees, believes a total of more than $75,000 was raised. This would be the most since the first event was held in the late 1980s.

