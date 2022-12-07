Jacque Harvey, left, and Shayla Rollins, of Soroptimist International of La Grande, examine on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022, one of the decorated Christmas trees sold at their organization's Festival of Trees fundraiser on Dec. 2. Harvey is the president of Soroptimist International of La Grande and Rollins is the co-chair of the Festival of Trees.
LA GRANDE — The 36th annual Festival of Trees may have set a record.
The money raised at the holiday event, conducted Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, has not been completely added up, but Di Lyn Larsen-Hill, co-chair of the Festival of Trees, believes a total of more than $75,000 was raised. This would be the most since the first event was held in the late 1980s.
“We may have another record breaker,” said Larsen-Hill, who with Shayla Rollins is co-chair of the event, which is put on by the La Grande Soroptimists.
In 2021, the Festival of Trees raised $20,000 for scholarships and $55,000 for community organizations and projects, a combined total that broke the event’s all-time record.
A high percentage of the funds each year come from the auction of decorated Christmas trees — this year there were 21 large ones, three small trees ( less than 4 feet tall) and two wreaths. The trees were on display Dec. 2 during the festival’s annual gala, which included a banquet and auction, at the Blue Mountain Conference Center.
Money for community organizations and projects was also raised by an online auction for items such as Christmas baskets and gifts. The online auction started at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 and ended 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
The scholarship money was generated at a “Raise Your Paddle” event at the Dec. 2 gala. Individuals who wanted to donate money would raise a paddle during the fundraiser. All of the scholarship money will go to students from Union County.
The Festival of Trees’s gala was attended by 300 people and its Family Fun Day on Dec. 3, also at the Blue Mountain Conference, was attended by about 500 children and their families. The event included games and crafts, a visit by Santa Claus and a cookie decorating kitchen with Mrs. Claus.
Larsen-Hill said she is amazed at how many people step forward each year with contributions to make the Festival of Trees a success.
“The generosity of the community is tremendous,” she said.
Larsen-Hill noted that some who purchased decorated Christmas trees at the Dec. 2 auction donated them to assisted living care centers in La Grande.
“Benefits have a big domino effect and touch lives,” she said.
Larsen-Hill said the Christmas trees sold at the auction were beautiful and are a credit to the hard work of decorators who worked extremely hard in the days leading up to the Festival of Trees to make them look as striking as possible.
“Each year they do an amazing job,” she said.
Soroptimist International of La Grande’s primary mission is to help young girls and women advance with the aid of education through its “Investing in Dreams” program, Larsen-Hill said.
“We want to improve the lives of young girls and women,” she said.
The Soroptimists’ Festival of Trees has raised more than $750,000 for scholarships and community organizations and projects since it began in 1987.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.