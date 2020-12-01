JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in a press release announced the launch of a buck tag raffle to raise funds in support of a campaign to make the center a permanent and sustainable home for arts and culture in Wallowa County.
The winner of the raffle will receive a three-day guided hunt with Landowner Preference Program tag for up to three people on the Nature Conservancy’s Zumwalt Prairie Preserve in the fall of 2021.
The drawing will be held in March 2021.
Every year the Nature Conservancy gives a handful of buck and bull tags to nonprofit organizations to raise money for causes that will benefit their local community. The Josephy Center will sell 200 tickets at $50 each to raise $10,000 toward repairs for the log building in which it resides, stated the release.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.josephy.org or by calling 541-432-0505. The Josephy Center is closed to the public, but when public health mandates allow, tickets also will be available for purchase in person at 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Hunters are responsible for the costs of their hunting license, tag fee and tip for the guide should they choose to give one. The raffle winner must have a hunter/angler ID number.
This raffle is conducted according to the rules of the state of Oregon, according to the release. You must be 21 years of age to buy a ticket. Once a ticket is purchased, it will be placed into a box and blindly drawn at random.
