COVE — Most people run from danger, but not A.C. Smith. One of Cove’s first military veterans, he may have run toward it.
Jack Johnson, a retired National Guardsman, gave a presentation on Smith’s life at a ceremony honoring local veterans at Cove High School on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Smith came to the Cove area in the late 1850s after working in the gold mines of California. At a time when historians say some people came West to avoid the upcoming Civil War, Smith returned to his boyhood home in Geneva, Kansas, where he joined the Union Army as a first lieutenant.
Smith survived the Civil War but he endured brutal circumstances. His regiment lost a total of 195 men — 55 were killed in action and 140 died of disease, Johnson said.
The veteran, though, emerged from the shadow of war to become a heroic and almost mythic figure in the Grande Ronde Valley, according to Johnson.
Smith, who married after his return to Kansas, brought his family to Cove. Here he had a large herd of horses that ranged from Cove into what is now Wallowa County. Later, when it appeared an uprising of Native Americans was a possibility, Johnson said Smith was appointed captain of a local militia.
The militia was reorganized into the Military Company A Volunteers in 1877 to assist larger militias in the region with the Nez Perce Indian War. Smith served as a second lieutenant with the reorganized militia. Johnson said that while the Military Company A Volunteers did not stop the Nez Perce War, its efforts ultimately saved local lives, because its presence prevented the Nez Perce from returning to Wallowa County during the hostilities.
“It kept the war from occurring in Wallowa and Union counties,” Johnson said. “There would have been many people killed here if they had not taken that action.”
Smith’s service in the military was notable but so was his life outside of it, a life that gave rise to tall tales.
The military veteran was an excellent marksman. It was said Smith once killed a 900-pound grizzly with a single shot near Minam and was such an accurate marksman he could knock an eye out of a grouse with a round from his Henry rifle.
“He was the man of the mountains and the Kit Carson of the Pacific Coast,” the Mountain Sentinel, a former Union County newspaper, reported in its July 6, 1872, edition.
Smith was instrumental in opening Wallowa County to settlers when in 1872-1873 he built a toll bridge over the Wallowa River near Minam. The bridge opened in February 1873, an event so significant it was reported in The Oregonian. John Harland Horner, who documented much of Wallowa County’s history in what is known as the “Horner Papers,” wrote about Smith and the toll bridge, according to the book “Gateway to the Wallowas” by Irene Locke Barklow.
“The way into the Wallowas was practically opened by Captain A.C. Smith, the Daniel Boone of Wallowa,” Horner wrote.
Smith, who was born in Franklin County, Illinois, in 1831, studied law for many years and in 1888 was admitted to the Oregon bar. He then began practicing law in Enterprise.
Johnson, who lives in Cove, noted this was remarkable considering Smith’s limited educational background.
“He had no formal education but he could read and write,” he said. “With these limited skills, he studied for a law degree in Oregon.”
Johnson’s presentation was part of an annual ceremony in the Cove School District saluting veterans right before Veterans Day. More than a dozen veterans were saluted at the ceremony by students who introduced them and listed their accomplishments.
Portions of the ceremony had musical interludes with patriotic songs, including “Armed Forces on Parade,” played by the Cove High School Band, directed by Cove music teacher Ted McBride.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” McBride said. “This program honors veterans of the community and it lets students see that our veterans are real people.”
