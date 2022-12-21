LA GRANDE — Bing Crosby made what is believed to be his only documented stop in La Grande on Friday, July 15, 1955.
Traveling with one of his sons and two friends, Crosby bought gas for his car at a local service station, according to a story in the July 16, 1955, Observer. The four were bound from Reno, Nevada, to an unknown destination.
Snow apparently had yet to melt in some nearby mountains, for one of Crosby’s friends looked out at the mountains in this area and exclaimed, “And we left our chains at home!”
Crosby had a bottle of soda pop while waiting at the service station. His party paid for its gasoline with silver dollars.
The Observer’s headline for the Crosby story was “Old Crooner Stops for Gas in La Grande.” Crosby made the crooning style of singing popular in all parts of the world in the 1930s.
Crosby’s ties to the Northwest were strong. He was born in Tacoma, Washington, in 1904, and his family moved to Spokane when he was 3 years old. He graduated from high school in Spokane in 1920 and attended Gonzaga University. Crosby left Gonzaga during his senior year but the school awarded him an honorary doctorate in 1937.
He stopped in La Grande 13 years after recording the iconic Irving Berlin song “White Christmas.” A total of 50 million copies of the song have been sold, according guinessworldrecords.com.
